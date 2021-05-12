Guna: Police arrest key accused in Rusalla village robbery case

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The main accused involved in robbery at Shivraj Raghuvanshi’s house in village Rusalla of Aron police station area was arrested on Tuesday along with others.

The Swift Dzire car used in incident has been seized. There was a reward of Rs 39,000 for arrest of these criminals.

Teams led by Guna Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Mishra searched accused Mithun Kanjar and his other associates. Five different teams were set up by the Guna SP to search for them.

Mithun Kanjar, Sarvan Kanjar and Hari alias Hari Kanjar residents of Viryai village were arrested. On intense questioning, gold and silver jewellery and cash stolen in incident have been recovered. They are under police remand.

Mithun Kanjar, the main accused, is a criminal and has committed similar acts in Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Chhabra and other districts.