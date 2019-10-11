Guna: NFL presents dividend of Rs 28.22 cr to govt

Guna: National Fertilizer Limited (NFL) has given dividend of Rs 28.22 crore to union government for 2018-19 in respect of shares held by it.

Manoj Mishra, chairman and managing director, on Friday presented dividend cheque of Rs 28.22 crore to union minister of chemicals and fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda in the presence of secretary (fertilizers) Chhabilendra Roul. Senior officials of the department of fertiliser and NFL were also present on the occasion.

It is noteworthy that NFL has presented a cumulative dividend of Rs 1156.97 crore to the government till date against paid up equity of Rs 490.58 crore.