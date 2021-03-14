Guna: Mobile chariots launched to promote vaccination in district

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP workers led by party’s district president Gajendra Singh Sikarwar set up a help desk at the district hospital on Saturday to help people.

“This is to spread public awareness among people to get vaccinated against Covid-19,” he said. District social media incharge Vikas Jain Nakhrali said BJP mandals have set up camps in district hospital, nearby hospitals and ward offices to spread public awareness so that people get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19. He said that BJP activists will help the people for this.

On Saturday, public awareness chariots were flagged off from the district hospital to motivate people to get inoculated. Besides Gajendra Singh Sikarwar, BJP members Girraj Bhargav and Vikas Jain were present on the occasion along with the doctors of district hospital.