Thane: Now, mobile picture chariots to aware about COVID-19 vaccines

The Thane collectorate has initiated a campaign to spread awareness about the COVID-19 vaccines within its citizens through mobile picture chariots.

"This campaign initiated within 36 districts of state Maharashtra has been announced with an aim to clear misconceptions and false myths about the COVID-19 vaccines within the citizens," said an official from Thane collectorate.

Around 16 mobile vans with picture chariots will be the part of the campaign carried within the state, which will be continued for next 10 days.

"This campaign will also be supported through street plays, carried out in public places, focusing on the awareness of COVID-19 vaccines," added the official.