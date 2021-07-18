Guna: Madhya Pradesh State Employees Union to launch agitation on July 19, places 23 demands before government

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Employees Union has announced to organise agitation in three phases to press for 23 demands including salary increase and dearness allowance, stopped by chief minister due in view of corona crisis.

Union's state organisation secretary Anil Bhargava said employees are not given annual salary increase on the ground that state government is facing financial constraints. He said dearness allowance has also not been increased despite inflation. While 28 per cent dearness allowance is being given to central government employees, Madhya Pradesh government employees get 17 per cent.

The employees will submit memorandum addressed to chief minister on Monday, which is July 19, through Guna district collector regarding their 23 demands.

“If no decision is taken by government, a memorandum will be given at the divisional headquarters after a massive agitation on July 23. On July 27, a state-level agitation will be held,” Bhargava added.

State president Vishwajit Singh Sisodia, general secretary Hemant Srivastava, treasurer Anil Edwin and state organisation secretary Anil Bhargava have urged all the employees along with all the district branches to submit a memorandum in maximum numbers at the respective district headquarters. They have also urged employees to be ready for second and third phase of agitation.