Guna locality tense after fight between two groups over property

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Tension gripped Guna when eight men allegedly entered a locality, fired in the air and vandalised property there to exact revenge from another group with whom they had a quarrel over a vacant property. Taking action against the culprits, Kotwali Police have arrested all the accused involved in this regard.

As per details, Sangeeta Lamba, a resident of Guna had a quarrel with a man identified as Sudhir Agrawal over a vacant property located near Sai Palace under Kotwali Police Station.

Following the dispute, Lamba called up goons from Ashoknagar, who reached the locality with arms. They vandalised several vehicles and went into every lane of the locality in search of the group of men, with whom they fought and beat them. Amidst all this, Pankaj Gupta who belongs to the Agrawal group fired in the air.

Upon receiving information, Kotwali police registered a case in the matter under relevant sections and arrested the goons and caught Pankaj Gupta along with a licenced gun. Police booked Gupta under the relevant section of IPC. Since the incident, tension has gripped the area and residents are concerned about their safety.

Those arrested have been identified as Tasweer Singh, Hari Singh, Angreji Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Jasvir Singh, Hardeep Singh and Falak Thapar. A preliminary probe has revealed that there was a vacant property near the family's house, which became the reason for the dispute between the two groups. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:16 PM IST