Guna: Har Ghar Tiranga rally organised by sports department

Tiranga | Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Under the direction of district Collector Frank Noble, sports and youth welfare department carried out a massive rally in Guna in support of the Har GharTiranga campaign in the run-up to India's 75th Independence Day.

Sports officials KK Khare said that the rally which commenced from Sanjay Stadium and passed through prominent places such as Ambedkar Chauraha, Shanti Public School, Haat Road, Hanuman Chauraha, Parashuram Square culminated at the stadium itself. The rally was flagged off by Virendra Baghel, sub-divisional officer Guna. Vikram awardee player of special Olympics India Ravi Suraria and 150 players participated in the Tiranga Yatra by walking the streets with the Tricolour. People were seen chanting “Vande Matram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” during the rally. During the rally, DurgeshSaxena, Atul Kumar Sharma, Shivraj Singh Bhadauria, GovindSain, Rahul Tiwari, Ekta Saxena and others were also present.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched to encourage Indians worldwide to fly the National flag. This campaign will serve as a symbol of citizens’ dedication to nation-building ahead of the 75th year of Independence. Its main goal is to inculcate a sense of patriotism in the hearts of citizens and raise awareness about the National Flag.

Read Also 484 pages challan presented regarding killing of cops in Guna