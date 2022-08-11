484 pages challan presented regarding killing of cops in Guna

Representative Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The police officials presented a 484 pages challan regarding the killing of three Aron station policemen on Wednesday. The whole case was investigated under the guidance of SDOP Yuvraj Singh.

The 484 pages challan was prepared within 90 days and included statements of 143 witnesses, call detail record (CDR), of the accused, 35 photographs from the incident, PM- MLC report, caste certificates, and others. The witnesses include farmers, policemen, and doctors. Later, it was presented to special judge Ravindra Kumar Bhadrasen in court.

Three police personnel including sub-inspector Rajkumar Jatav, head constable Sant Ram Meena and constable Neeraj Bhargava were shot dead by blackbuck poachers in Saga Barkheda village in Guna district late on May 13 night.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Aron police station when the policemen had gone to nab the poachers after receiving a tip-off. A driver with the police team, Lakhangiri Goswami was injured in the incident. Following this, CM Chouhan had expressed deep grief and had directed to take strict action against the culprits.