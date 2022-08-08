Guna: Oath ceremony conducted; President aims to develop model village

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): District panchayat CEO Vivek Raghuwanshi administered an oath to the newly elected Guna panchayat president Arvind Dhakad, vice-president Sarika Lumba along with all panchayat members.

After the swearing-in ceremony conducted at the panchayat office, the president said that we will try to develop a few villages in the district as model ones. He added that the district has entrusted the responsibility of the president to him and he will perform his best for the development of the area.

On the other hand, vice president Sarika Lumba assured residents to develop the educational sector of the district. She added that gradually she is understanding the pattern and schemes of the district's education centres. Soon she will come up with better facilities for the upliftment of students.

Collector Frank Noble A also attended the programme and congratulated everyone. On this occasion, he gave a suggestion to district panchayat members about adopting a village just like other MP districts have done. By adopting them, they could develop the entire village.

