Guna: Gwalior Lokayukta nabs head post-office superintendent accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior Lokayukta sleuth caught Head Post-office superintendent BS Malviya accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 on Monday.

According to the information, the superintendent demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 from the postal assistant posted at Mungwali Post-office to get an attachment at Ashoknagar.

Earlier on October 8, postal assistant Indrabhan Singh Yadav lodged his complaint with the team of special establishments of Madhya Pradesh police at Gwalior.

In his complaint, the complainant claimed that postal superintendent BS Malviya was at the head office demanding a bribe of Rs 60,000 from him. Complainant Yadav presented a recording of the entire conversation to strengthen his claim.

Swung into the action, the Lokayukta team starts keeping an eye on Malviya. On Monday, Malviya went to Colonelganj's situated postal premises to accept a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant. At around 8.15 am, as soon as Malviya took the money, the team caught him red-handed with bribe money. He was booked under the prevention of corruption act and was later released on bail after three-hour long inquiry. Malviya was posted at Guna only five months back.