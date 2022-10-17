Bhopal: 300-yr-old troupe performs different episodes of Ramayan in Awadhi style

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-day International Ramleela Utsav begins with Shiva-Parvati Samvad, Vishwamohini Swayamvar, Shriram Janam and Tadka-Subahu Vadh at an open -air auditorium of Ravindra Bhawan in the city from Sunday.

The fest was organised by the culture department in association with Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Directed by Mahant Manish Das, it was presented by around 300-year-old Avadh Adarsh Ramlila Mandal Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh). All the artistes of the troupe are male. Male actors played the role of female characters in it.

The Rammleela began with Shiva-Parvati Samvad in which lord Shiva narrates the entire Ramkatha to Goddess Parvati. It was followed by Vishwamovini Swayamvar, Shriram Janam. It ended at Tadka-Subahu Vadh.

The oldest troupe was started by Swami Bhagwandas Maharaj about three hundred years ago with the aim of propagating morality, religion-conduct and purity of human instincts in the general public. It was carried forward by other saints-mahants like Mahant Jairam Das Vyas. In November 2017, Mahant Jai Ram Das passed away and since then his disciple Mahant Manish Das is currently conducting this troupe. The troupe got awards from Sangeet Natak Akademi Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh Government, and Bharat Rang Mahotsav. The troupe has also performed in Thailand, Bangkok, Nairobi Africa and Dubai Expo 2020.

Besides, the event began with the inauguration of an exhibition ‘Sankatmohan,’ based on Hanuman Chalisa. Culture minister Usha Thakur was present. Thakur feted painter Sunil Vishwakarma from Varanasi for the works. 171 artisans have showcased their handloom and handicraft works under ‘Deepotsav Mela’ and food festival ‘Swad’ were also organised.

Natak Kala Mandir Group will stage Shri Ram-Ravan Kavyam by Sri Lankan artist on Monday (October 17) . It will be followed by Meeradas and Group from Bhuvneshwar, Odisha will stage Shri Ram Premkatha: Odisha dance.