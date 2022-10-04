Guna: Duo held for black marketing of PDS food grains

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The alertness shown by on-duty police officers led to the arrest of two alleged black marketers who were caught ferrying food grains meant for the poor.

According to the police, the action was taken under the campaign against black marketing of PDS grains. Cantt police officers spotted a suspicious pickup van and intercepted the van (carrying registration number MP08GA1979) and questioned both the occupants including the driver.

The duo was neither able to satisfactorily give replies to questions posed by the cops, nor could they provide any documents to authenticate that they were authorized to ferry the PDS food grains, following which the van was seized and both were taken into custody. After inspection, 50 bags containing PDS rice was also seized.

Those arrested have been identified as Nanhe Sahariya (36) hailing from Umari Road and Foolchand Sahu (42), a resident of old Chhawani. They have also been booked under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act.

