Guna: Delhi CRPF officer held with illicit liquor, weapon

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a CRPF officer of Delhi for transporting illicit liquor and weapons in a Toyota Innova car. The police team seized six cartons of illicit liquor, a pistol and five live cartridges. Superintendent of police Rajeev Kumar Mishra said the accused Satyendra Shukla along with his brother Madhur was engaged in illegal trade. He had constituted a gang and was running illegal business. He was arrested with illicit liquor four months ago.

Police conducted raids on Shuklaís residence in Gulabganj and seized 125 gelatine road, eight bundle detonators along with a twelve bore gun. The search is on for his other accomplices in business. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of Arms Act, 1959 and Explosives Act, 1884.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:11 PM IST