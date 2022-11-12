Guna: BJP slaps six members with show cause notice

Representative Picture |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has slapped show cause notice to six members of the newly-elected Municipality (including the president and vice-president) for working against the party's interest and voting against the party's instructions in the president and vice-president elections of the civic body.

BJP district general secretary Mukesh Jatav has issued notices to newly elected president Savita Arvind Gupta, vice president Dharmendra Soni, councillors of Dinesh Sharma (ward 16), Kailash Dhakad (Ward 18), Babita Sahu (Ward 3) and Suman Lalaram Lodha (Ward 9) for voting against the party’s whip.

The issue of growing indiscipline damaging the party, especially in the recent elections, was taken up prominently by state spokesperson Rajnish Agarwal. Party had named Sunita-Ravindra Raghuwanshi as the official candidate for the president's post but Scindia supporter Savita-Arvind Gupta too filed the nomination for the post.

In addition, some councillors cross-voted against the official candidate as a result of which both the candidates receive an equal number of votes and the collector and election officer named Savita Gupta as the newly-elected president following the drawing of lots. As a result BJP district president Gajendra Singh Sikarwar had to leave his post.