Guna: Divyangjan Swabhiman Padyatra ends after minister’s assurance

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): “Divyang Swabhiman Padyatra” conducted by disabled persons from across the district with 16-point-charter of demands, ended on Thursdayafter state panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia gave them assurance.

The deadlock between the government and divyangjans ended after minister Sisodia visited Raghogarh village and sought three months time to resolve their issues. Sisodia said that the ruling government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan is committed to protect rights of disabled persons.

He also gave assurance to meet CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan accompanied with 5-member delegation to apprise of their demands and their early redressal.

Earlier, superintendent of police (SP) along with the district collector Frank Noble A also visited the protesters and urged them to end the yatra, but to no avail. After which, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had asked minister Sisodia to meet the Divyangjans and appeal to end the march. Sisodia was seen sitting on the floor with protestors while refusing chair, despite recently undergoing a leg surgery.

Notably, disabled persons conducted a “Divyang Swabhiman Padyatra” with 16-point-charter of demands which commenced from Raghogarh town on November 7 and supposed to be terminated at district headquarters on November 17 only after the government gives written assurance. The protest was lifted on Thursday after panchayat minister Sisodia gave assurance for early redressal of their demands.

