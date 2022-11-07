Guna: Govt teachers face action for poor performance

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The district education department has taken disciplinary action against teachers of 27 government schools for their poor performance under the Samagra Shiksha campaign.

For ensuring the smooth functioning of primary and secondary schools in the district and taking cognizance of repeated complaints regarding the negligence of government teachers, district officials have been undertaking inspections of government schools across the district.

Taking disciplinary action, district officials have suspended Anubha Jain of primary school Chandera, Jayshree Kadav of secondary school Bhogipura, Vijay Sanwariya of primary school, Anandpura, Megha Shrivastav of primary school Umarayakala for the negligence of duty and withheld salary increments of Manoj Rathore of primary school, Hathiyawad, Omveer Singh Raghuwanshi of Devridang village, Kalyan Singh Yadav, Ramdas Gurjar, Varsha Raghuwanshi of secondary school, Padriya, Madhosingh Kushwaha of primary school, Morkhedi village for dereliction of duty.

Apart from this, district education officials took action taken against Chanda Bhil of primary School Rejhai, Pinki Chouhan of Sanghai, Foogal Singh Barela of Nakatpura, Neetu Jain of Sakatpur, Sunita Dubey of Vilwada. A probe is being carried out by the Block Education Officer against Shardabai of the primary school of Daulatpura. A proposal for disciplinary action against Siyaram Dadoriya of secondary school, Viroli has been sent to the joint director, Gwalior. Similar action would be taken against those teachers found to be negligent of their duties.