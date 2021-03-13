Guna: BJP Mahila Morcha members protest against insult to women in Haryana

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Guna Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha surrounded the Congress Office on Friday to protest against the insult of women in Haryana and against the anti-women Congress policies. They raised slogans to express protest.

The protest was led by BJP district president Gajendra Singh Sikarwar, MLA Gopilal Jatav and BJP Mahila Morcha president Shanti Jogi. They raised slogans against Congress leaders for making women push tractors and pull bullock carts in Haryana.

District BJP president Gajendra Singh Sikarwar said that Congress is anti-women. It is insulting to make women pull bullock carts and push tractors. “This is dark contrast as women were honoured across the globe on International Women’s Day. BJP condemns this act of Congress,” he added.

MLA Gopilal Jatav also condemned this act of Congress leaders and said Congress never respects women. BJP Mahila Morcha president Shanti Jogi also lashed out at Congress for the act.