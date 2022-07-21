Guna: 4 sentenced to 6 months in jail for assault

Representative Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) Chetna Dashora on Thursday sentenced four accused to six months of imprisonment, on charges of physically assaulting their neighbours over sewer blockage and also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on each of them.

According to the prosecution officer, complainant Gopal Vishwakarma registered complaints against his neighbours on July 3, 2016. In his complaint, he stated that he objected to the neighbours over the drain being open because it was running along the wall of his house and asked them to get it fixed. On which, accused named Mahendra Soni (60), Manish Soni (28), Ravi Soni (54), and Rahul Soni (33) started abusing him. The dispute led to scuffle and stone pelting.

On being informed, Gopal's kin including Omprakash, Dharnabai and Gayatri rushed to the spot and intervened and they too were targeted by the accused. Gopal received severe injuries around his shoulder. A case was registered at Chanchoda police station.