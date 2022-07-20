Guna: BJP, Congress win one council each; Independents front runners in two

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In Guna district, election results of four municipal councils including Chanchoda, Aaron, Madhusudangarh and Kumbhraj were declared on Wednesday.

The results brought mixed outcomes for both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they won one municipal council each, while independents emerged as front runners beating both the traditional rivals in Madhusudangarh and Kumbhraj.

As per the information available, in Chanchoda municipal council, BJP has won eight out of 15 wards, while five independent candidates emerged victorious followed by Congress at just two seats. Notably, Chanchoda is the constituency from where Laxman Singh, younger brother of former CM Digvijaya Singh, was elected as the MLA for the Congress.

In Aaron from where Digvijaya Singhís son and former cabinet minister Jaywardhan Singh was elected as the MLA, Congress got a thumping win with 12 out of 15 seats. BJP got only three seats here.

In Madhusudangarh and Kumbhraj municipal council, independent candidates played spoilsport for both BJP and Congress as they not only dented both the parties' prospects but emerged front-runners.

In Madhusudangarh council, independents won six out of 15 seats, followed by five for BJP and four for Congress, while in Kumbhraj municipal council, Congress won seven and BJP won six. Here independent won two seats.

Voting for the four municipal councils was held in the second phase on July 13. It was the first time, voting for Madhusudangarh Municipal Council was held and it witnessed the highest turnout around 87 per cent, followed by Kumbhraj municipal council at 85.2 per cent. Chanchoda and Aaron municipal councils stood third and fourth respectively as far as the overall voting percentage was concerned with around 80 per cent.

Here in all four councils, the rebels have troubled the BJP a lot. BJP took action against 36 rebels fighting the election against the party candidate. They were suspended from the party as a disciplinary action.