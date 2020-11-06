GST and Income tax laws to be further simplified, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Indore: Nirmala Sitaraman, Union Finance Minister, expressed her resolve

to bring further changes in Tax Laws in order to promote ease

of doing business and further procedural simplification in Income Tax

and GST. Govt. has taken various steps to reduce the compliance as

well as tax burden by introducing the alternative rates of taxes for

an individual taxpayer, said Union FM.



Sitharaman was addressing the inaugural session of National Tax

Conference on the Theme ‘Digital Era in Tax Laws’ on Friday. All India

Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP) organized a Virtual National

Tax Conference on the theme ‘Digital Era in Tax Laws’. The National

Conference was inaugurated by Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister on

Friday.



Addressing the conference, she talked about the recent reforms made in

the Taxation Regime of the country. She also discussed various reforms

made in the Income Tax Laws including the Faceless Assessments and

Faceless Appeals Scheme and the ‘Vivad se Vishwas Scheme’.



While addressing the conference, Sitharaman said the Tax

Professionals play an important role in ensuring timely and proper

compliance by the businessmen and industrialists.



The country has a very lucrative Corporate Taxation System along with

abolition of the Dividend Distribution Tax levied on distribution of

profits by a Company.



Earlier, CA Rajesh Mehta, National Vice President of AIFTP expressed

his views to Finance Minister for further simplification in the Tax

Laws.



In the technical session on the Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme, CA. Ved Jain,

Past President, Institute of Chartered Accountants, India said that by

opting under the scheme, a taxpayer can settle the tax appeal only by

paying the amount of disputed tax and interest and penalty will be

waived.



Speaking at the Conference, Adv. Pankaj Ghiya, Chief Advisor, AIFTP,

highlighted the recent changes and procedural simplification of the

GST procedures including the composition scheme under GST.



CA. Manoj Gupta, President, Tax Practitioners Association, Indore

shared his views on Income Tax. He said that transactions of family

settlement are not liable to capital gains tax in the Income tax.