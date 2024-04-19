Govt Leaving No Stone Unturned To Ensure Farmer Welfare: Gupta

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): As part of campaigning, BJP candidate Sudhir Gupta has switched gears to reach out to voters in all possible ways. He toured various villages under Sitamau Mandal of Suwasra assembly in the Mandsaur parliamentary constituency and highlighted the transformative impact of the Modi government's initiatives on farmers' lives.

Gupta asserted that the irrigation project initiated by the government is bringing farmers' dreams to fruition and significantly altering the landscape of the region. Farmers of 226 villages have benefited from the Shamgarh-Suwasra irrigation scheme worth over Rs 1,600 crore.

Furthermore, he highlighted the government's commitment to education, citing the construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya building and college buildings in various areas, including Sitamau, Shamgarh, Suwasra and Bhanpura. He also reiterated his commitment to rural development and the welfare of farmers. Suwasra MLA Hardeep Singh Dang, former MLA Radheshyam Patidar, assembly election in-charge Madan Rathor, assembly election coordinator Jitendra Singh Kotdamata and district vice-president Priyanka Goswami were present.

MP Gupta files nomination from Mandsaur

MP Sudhir Gupta filed his nomination papers as the BJP candidate for the Mandsaur-Neemuch-Jaora parliamentary constituency. Reflecting on the progress achieved in the past decade under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Gupta highlighted various developmental milestones. Several party leaders and supporters from across the parliamentary constituency were present.