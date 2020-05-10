Good news for Madhya Pradesh: No vehicle, no worries! Now, e-passes can be obtained by contacting travel agents and mentioing their vehicle number

To facilitate people stranded in or out of the state to move to their desired destinations, the district administration has introduced new measures on Saturday.

So far, people who had their own vehicles could avail the passes, but now the administration has taken this facility a step forward for those who don't own/have a vehicle. Vivek Shotriy, CEO IDA and Nodal Officer of E-pass facility, said now stranded people can obtain e-passes by contacting travel agencies (mentioned below) and seeking their services and then apply for the e-pass by entering the vehicle number provided by the agencies.

However, the incumbents have to apply on e-pass portal http://epass.mapit.gov.in. This is the new web address of the e-pass portal launched on Saturday. Shotriy said in the column of vehicle number, people can fill the number of the vehicle obtained from vehicle operator mentioned in this article. He said those who have applied already on previous web address http://mapit.govin./covid-19/ their application will automatically be redirected on above web address.

The mobile numbers of such agencies were released on Saturday. Various travellers of the city were ready to provide their services to outgoing persons. E-passes could be made by contacting these agencies by showing vehicle numbers.

If needed, for taxis, residents can contact: Sai Kripa Travels Ravi Kharnal mobile: 94259-02809, Shraddha Travels Santosh mobile no. 98260-50187, Thakur Travels mobile no. 79879-65108, Impact Travels Sharma mobile no. 98260-33993. For Bus services: Roshan Agarwal mobile no. 98260-39906, Annapurna Bus Service Anil Bhavsar mobile 94250-59733, Rishabh Travels Arvind Gupta mobile no. 93021-00825, Ajanta Bus Service Raja Bhai mobile no. 94250-62804, Malhar Travels Prakash Parkhe mobile no. 94250-52063 and Vijay Laxmi Bus Service Virendra Jain mobile no. 93032-43798 can be contacted. For operation of Tata Magic-Mahendra Kharnal mobile no. 99774-0027 and Manish Mohite mobile no. 998266-01127 can be contacted.