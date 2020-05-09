Aurangabad Train Accident: Survivors say they had applies for e-pass on MP government portal

The survivors claimed that they had applied for e-pass on MP government website and had planned to board the train from Bhusawal on Friday. But ill fate killed 16 of their associates in the train accident that occurred on Aurangabad-Jalan railway line on early Friday morning. The labourers of Umaria and Shahdol district died in the train accident.

Fourteen people died on the spot whereas two others succumbed to injuries after a goods train ran over them at around 6.18 am on Friday. They were walking back to their village in Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra and had taken rest on the tracks before drifting to sleep there. The 16 migrant labourers of Madhya Pradesh had prepared chapatis and chatni for travel as they did not have money to buy food. They had hoped that they will have supper with their families shortly but met a tragic end.

One of the survivors told media that 20 labourers worked in an iron factory in Jalan and were stranded after lockdown was imposed. They had purchased food but took help of social organisations to feed themselves when they ran out of money.

When they received information that state government is bringing back stranded labourers, they walked along the track to board the train from Bhusawal to reach MP. As per reports, some labourers tried to apply online for transportation but could not register themselves on the portal.

Workers killed in Aurangabad accident

1 Dhan Singh Gond, 2. Nirvesh Singh Gond, 3. Budhraj Singh Gond (all from Shahdol district), 4. Achhe Lal Singh (Umaria district) 5. Rabendra Singh Gond, 6. Suresh Singh Kol, 7. Rajboharam Paras Singh, 8. Dharmendra Singh Gond (all from Shahdol district), 9. Bitendra Singh Chain Singh, 10. Pradeep Singh Gond (two from Umaria district), 11. Santosh Meeth, 12. Brijesh Bhaiyadin (Shahdol dist), 13. Munim Singh Shivratan Singh, (Umaria dist), 14. Dayal Singh (Shahdol dist) 5. Nameshah Singh (Umaria dist),16. Deepak Singh Ashok Singh Gond (Shahdol dist).

Sajjan Singh Makhan Singh Dhurve of Mandla district received injuries. Inderlal Kamal Singh Dhurve (Mandla dist), Virendra Singh Chen Singh Gaur (Umaria dist), and Shivman Singh Hiralal Gaur (Shadol dist) remained unhurt.