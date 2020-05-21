Good news for flyers, Indore airport to resume flights operation from Monday

Indore: Commercial flight operations will start from the city from Monday. Initially, three flights will be operated.

TK Jose, Chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) corroborated this. He said IndiGo has announced to operate three flights and ticket bookings have also started. These will be for New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. He said in the next one or two days, other operators may also unfold their plans of re-rolling out flights. Jose also said from June, more flights are likely to operate. Meanwhile, Air Asia has also expressed its willingness.

FLIGHT SCHEDULE

-6E-5039 Indore-Delhi departs from city at 11.00 am.

-Arrival at New Delhi at 12.35 pm.

-6E-6916 Indore-Hyderabad departs from city at 5.50 pm.

-Arrival at Hyderabad at 7.15 pm.

-Flight 6E-6587 Indore-Mumbai, departs from city at 8.00 pm.

-Arrival at Mumbai at 9.21 pm.