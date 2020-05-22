Good new for flyers: Now, 3 flights to Delhi from Indore, one each for Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangaluru

Indore: There will be three flight to New Delhi and one each for Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangaluru when passenger flights restart from next Monday.

The various airlines have been announcing their flight schedules after the Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri announced restarting of flight operation from May 25. All flights from city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport was stopped from March 24 midnight.

On Friday Air Asia announced that it will be resuming the flights operation from the city for 2 destinations i.e. New Delhi and Bangaluru from May 26.

As per schedule Air Asia’s flight will depart from Delhi at 05.35 am and land at city airport at 07.00 am. From here it will depart at. 07.30 am and reach New Delhi at 08.55 am. This will be third flight for New Delhi following starting of 2 flights by IndiGo from May 25.

Air Asia is also rolling out a for Bangaluru. The flight will depart from Bangaluru at 3.15 pm and land here at 5.10 pm. From the city airport it will depart at 10. 15 pm and reach Bangaluru at 12.10 am.

IndiGo had announced on Thursday the resumption of flights from the city for New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad from May 25. TK Jose, chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agent’s Federation of India (TAFI) informed that more airlines are planning to roll out their flights post lockdown from June 1.

Air India’s evacuation flight tomorrow

Air India is operating a special evacuation non-scheduled commercial flight from the city to Mumbai on Sunday. Its earlier schedule is slightly changed. Flight AI1440 will leave Mumbai at 04.30 pm and arrive in the city airport at 05.45 pm. In the return flight AI-1439 will depart at 06. 45 pm and reach Mumbai at 8.00 pm.