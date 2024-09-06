 Get Entry With Just A Face Scan As Digi Yatra Facility Rolled Out At Indore Airport; Check Details
Air passengers passing through Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, no more require to show ticket, boarding pass and identity cards, etc. anymore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
MP Shankar Lalwani inaugurates Digi Yatra at Indore airport | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Good news for the air passengers passing through Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport! They will no more require to show ticket, boarding pass and identity cards to get entry through departure gate, security hold area and at the boarding point as Digi Yatra, an Aadhaar enabled face recognition system was launched at the airport on Friday.

The Digi Yatra has been launched at 9 other airports virtually on Friday, including Indore Airport by Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjaru Rammohan Naidu. Locally, MP Shankar Lalwani inaugurated the facility at the airport.

VK Seth, director of the city airport administration, has installed 4 Digi Yatra points, 2 at entry point of the departure gate and one each at pre-security hold area and the boarding point.

The facility will avail seamless walk through to air travelers, who will be using it and expected to save their time by 50pc, excluding the time used in check-in of the luggage.

Digi Yatra enrolment process -

Passenger will have to enrol to access DigiYatra App by providing following:

1. Name

2. Email ID

3. Mobile Number

4. Details of Identity (Voter Id, Driving Licence, Aadhaar etc)

-On submission Digi Yatra ID will be created at the App.

Passengers can quote this number while booking ticket How Digi Yatra works

-At the entry point E-Gate, passengers will have to scan their boarding pass or e-ticket (print or soft copy in mobile)

-On scanning the barcode/QR code the system will validate passenger details and flight details

-Digi Yatra ID will verify identity by Face Recognition

-On successful verification of Ticket and Digi Yatra ID, e-Gate will open.

Also, Face with ticket PNR is made into a single token for the rest of the journey at the airport -Passenger will gain entry to security area and aircraft boarding through e-Gate operated on Facial Recognition System

Get Entry With Just A Face Scan As Digi Yatra Facility Rolled Out At Indore Airport; Check Details



