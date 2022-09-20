Garoth: Outsourced medical staff raises voice over delay in salaries

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Out-source staff engaged medical entries of Melkheda block handed over a memorandum to Medical Officer Manish Dangarh addressed to chief medical Officer, Mandsaur over the delay in receiving salaries.

In the memorandum, it was stated that the salaries for the last two to three months have not been distributed. They are going through immense financial hardship, making it difficult for them to perform their duty efficiently and fulfil financial commitments to their families.

The employees further wrote that they cannot continue to work without salaries and have been left with no option but to make their voices be heard. To draw the attention of the authorities to release funds for payment of our salaries.

They also wrote that they would go to a public hearing if demands are not met. Naveen Malviya, Shivraj Singh, Guman Meena, Dashrath Meena, Mahesh Mandalia, Chetan Bhatnagar, Mohit Mujavdia, Deepak Patel and others were also present.