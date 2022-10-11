Garoth: Memo to Governor for crop loss compensation

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum has been submitted by the block Congress committee members addressing Governor Mangubhai Patel to release the crop loss compensation and insurance amount to the farmers as soon as possible.

It was handed over to Garoth sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ravindra Parmar at his office on Tuesday. It has been mentioned in the memorandum that due to excess rain for the last several days, the Kharif crops of the farmers have been damaged completely.

Reportedly, the economic condition of the farmers in the area is worsening and they are also failing to fulfil their basic needs. Hence, they want the administration to solve their problem on a priority basis.

While submitting the memorandum, party block president Bhavani Shankar Dhakad, district panchayat member Rinkesh Dapkara, councillor Lalit Chandel and other Congress workers were also present.

