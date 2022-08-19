Garoth: Councillor booked for indecent remarks about Hindu society

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Lalit Chandel, councillor, Ward 13, Nagar Parishad, Garoth was on Thursday booked after a group of Hindu society members filed a complaint accusing him of making indecent remarks about society on social media.

As per details, a group of Hindu community members reached Garoth police station at 12 pm and handed over a memorandum to the SHO Bhuwani Singh Gore. They demanded appropriate action against Chandel for passing indecent comments on the whole Hindu society and hurting religious sentiments.

It was stated that on August 16, Monty Khanna (hailing from Shamgarh) put up a post on Facebook handle and Chandel made an indecent comment about the entire society.

Applicants Harish Joshi, Raj Tipan and other residents have demanded appropriate action against the accused. Following which, Garoth SHO Bhuwani Singh Gore said that after receiving the complaint, a case has been registered against Lalit Chandel under Sections 505 and 294 of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation has been launched.

