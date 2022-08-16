Garoth celebrates Independence Day with gaiety, enthusiasm

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): The 76th Independence Day was celebrated in Garoth village with great gaiety and enthusiasm. Different government and non-government institutions held a flag hoisting ceremony across the village.

The main function was organised at the Krishi Upaj Mandi premises, where the MLA Devi Lal Dhakad and Municipal Council president Rajesh Sethia presided over the flag hoisting ceremony as well as took parade salute and read the chief minister's message to the public.

During this, attractive presentations of cultural programmes on patriotic songs were given by the students of the school. At the end of the programme, the talents of the village were rewarded by the MLA Dhakad and the people's representatives present. Freedom fighters and MISA prisoners and employees doing excellent work were honoured by garlanding them.

Former MLA Chandersinh Sisodia, BJP backward front district president and Garoth district president Ranjit Singh Chouhan, senior BJP leader Rajendra Jain, Mandal president Umrao Singh Chouhan and other senior leaders along with the SDM Ravindra Parmar, ASP MahendraTarnekar, tehsildar Narayan Nadeda and naib tehsildar Girish Suryavanshi were present in the programme.

