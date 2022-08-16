e-Paper Get App

Garoth celebrates Independence Day with gaiety, enthusiasm

During this, attractive presentations of cultural programmes on patriotic songs were presented by the students of the school.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 10:10 PM IST
article-image

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): The 76th Independence Day was celebrated in Garoth village with great gaiety and enthusiasm. Different government and non-government institutions held a flag hoisting ceremony across the village.

The main function was organised at the Krishi Upaj Mandi premises, where the MLA Devi Lal Dhakad and Municipal Council president Rajesh Sethia presided over the flag hoisting ceremony as well as took parade salute and read the chief minister's message to the public.

During this, attractive presentations of cultural programmes on patriotic songs were given by the students of the school. At the end of the programme, the talents of the village were rewarded by the MLA Dhakad and the people's representatives present. Freedom fighters and MISA prisoners and employees doing excellent work were honoured by garlanding them.

Former MLA Chandersinh Sisodia, BJP backward front district president and Garoth district president Ranjit Singh Chouhan, senior BJP leader Rajendra Jain, Mandal president Umrao Singh Chouhan and other senior leaders along with the SDM Ravindra Parmar, ASP MahendraTarnekar, tehsildar Narayan Nadeda and naib tehsildar Girish Suryavanshi were present in the programme.

Read Also
Garoth: Two arrested with six stolen bikes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreGaroth celebrates Independence Day with gaiety, enthusiasm

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Bombay HC releases man on bail as voice samples not collected properly

Mumbai: Bombay HC releases man on bail as voice samples not collected properly

Maharashtra: Fisherman dies in explosion at Amravati; gelatin sticks suspected to have been used to...

Maharashtra: Fisherman dies in explosion at Amravati; gelatin sticks suspected to have been used to...

Bilkis Bano Case: Ignominy amid PM’s call to respect women

Bilkis Bano Case: Ignominy amid PM’s call to respect women

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes