Gandhwani: Hostel boys go missing, found later

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): A chaotic situation prevailed at the government boys hostel situated in Bilda after two hostel inmates went missing on Tuesday morning.

Both students of class 1 and 2 were later found at Mohanpura village, which is around 15-kilometre away from the hostel.

Two inmates are identified as Sunil, (7), son of Kailash Singh, a resident of Khojkua village and Balram (6), son of Antar Singh, a resident of Khoda village. The duo moved out of the hostel, without informing anyone.

The matter came to light when the hostel superintendent Bharat Bhabar enquired about them during breakfast hours.

Failing to see both kids at the breakfast table, Hostel superintendent Bhabar searched the hostel and later searched nearby, but could not find them there. Later, Bhabar called their parents to know whether they came there or not.

After this, the hostel superintendent informed the block development officer (BDO, education) Anil Vyas and the local police.

Meanwhile, parents of both the kids called their relatives and they came to know about their whereabouts at Mohanpura village as Balram, took Sunil to his paternal aunt's place in Mohanpura village. As soon as the hostel superintendent and others came to know about their location, they immediately rushed to the village and took both the kids in their custody.

Question over hostel security

Tuesday's incident raised several questions about hostel security and functioning. The hostel can accommodate as many as 50 children, currently, 49 children are studying here. Children from class 1 to class 8 live here.

Villagers questioned how two small kids managed to move out of the hostel and walk 15-kilometre to Mohanpura village. What if any untoward incident happened with them, then who would have been responsible, the villagers questioned.

Meanwhile, officials handed over the kids to their parents. When contacted, the BDO Anil Vyas said that both the kids were recovered safely from Mohanpura village and handed over to their parents.