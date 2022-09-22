Gandhwani: Police nab four armed miscreants planning to rob bank

Representative Photo |

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhwani police arrested four miscreants planning to commit a robbery in a private bank near Aldaman village on an intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Those who were arrested were identified as Dinesh Singh, 22, a resident of Bhutiya village, Ramesh Singh, 27, a resident of Khelli Hanuman, Shankar Singh, 25, a resident of Khelli village and Sadarsingh, 24, a resident of Khelli Hanuman village. Police recovered one 12-bore country-made revolver and two live cartridges of a 12-bore revolver.

Gandhwani police station in-charge Ramsingh Rathore informed that as soon as they got a tip-off, three teams of police rushed to the Mohankatiya on Manawar road, where they saw five persons standing in a suspicious condition. Police cordoned them off and arrested four of them. One man managed to flee the spot.

Police have booked them under relevant Sections of IPC.

Police said that during interrogation the accused confessed that they had stolen goats and motorcycles in Sironj village under Gandhwani police station.