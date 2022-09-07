Gandhwani: Driver injured as two trucks collide head-on in Gandhwani

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): A driver was injured as two trucks collided head-on in Gandhwani tehsil of Dhar district on Wednesday. The incident took place near Bawdikhodra village on the Avalda-Mangod road in Gandhwani.

Following the accident, the Keshwichowki police rushed the injured person to Dhar Hospital.

One of the trucks (carrying registration number GJ-25-U-8036) coming from Jirabad was laden with maize sacks while the other truck (MP-14-HB-2427) was carrying rice.

The vehicles were later removed from the road and traffic movement on the road was normalised. Further investigation is underway.

Notably, the blind turn on Manawar to Amjhera road often leads to accidents. There are two cement factories located in Jirabad and cement-laden trucks often meet with accidents when they hit the highway. With no proper reflecting direction boards, blind turns have become accident-prone spots.