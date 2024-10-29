FSOs Intensify Action: Samples Collected From Sweet Shops In Indore, Mhow

Representative Image | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The teams of food safety officers conducted a series of inspections across Mhow and Indore, collecting samples from several sweets and dairy shops as part of ongoing food safety efforts. Samples of mawa and peda were taken from Anna Rabri Sweets Mhow, while mawa was collected from Shiv Shakti Dairy and Sweets at Dhar Naka.

Additionally, sweet mawa and milk samples were obtained from M/s Shriram Tasty Food Private Limited in Aditi Vihar Colony, Bhatkhedi. Another team gathered a sample of besan laddu from Mastana Sweets and Namkeen in Indore. Meanwhile, a third team took three samples of ghee, cow milk, and mixed milk from Azhari Dudh Dairy on Dhar Road, Indore.

As of the latest updates, the inspection process remains ongoing. The Food Safety Administration continues to take daily action, addressing complaints from the public through various channels and ensuring prompt responses. All collected samples will be sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal for analysis with further legal action pending based on the results.

Guidelines for food business operators

During inspections, food business operators received instructions on best practices for food safety, including proper storage, maintaining cleanliness, pest control, and ensuring food handlersí personal hygiene.