From Trash to Treasure: A Facelift for Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Art creations crafted out of scrap metal will soon attract visitors to the park on the piece of vacant land on Jhabua Road on the outskirt of Meghnagar town.

Aiming to better its ranking in the cleanliness survey, the Meghnagar Municipal Council has taken the initiative under Swachh Survekshan 2022. Entire development work is going on under the direction of Meghnagar chief municipal officer (CMO) Vikas Davar and sanitation inspector Sohan Rawat and his team.

Speaking about the work, CMO Davar said that the work started with the municipal council first freeing the piece of land lying outside the electricity distribution grid on Jhabua Road from encroachment. Now, a garden is being developed by planting trees.

To beautify this park, council staff use junk materials like old plastic pipes, old tyres, empty glass bottles, empty old oil cans, chopped tree trunks, empty pots as well as empty coconuts shells. Just as competitions are held in schools to make the best out of the waste, similarly, work is being done to make the waste the best.

CMO Vikas Davar admitted that some localities in the town are facing sewage problems because of a poor drainage system. We will identify such localities and will develop a proper drainage system there to solve the problem before survey work. Davar has also appealed to the local citizens to help make Meghnagar clean and beautiful.

Sanitation inspector of council Sohan Rawat says that the town is being cleaned regularly and monitored by his team.

He has appealed to all the people of Meghnagar not to throw the garbage on the road and use dustbin or dump their household garbage in the garbage vehicle.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:08 PM IST