 Friends Murder Youth In Drunken Brawl In MP's Indore
Three friends stabbed a 28-year-old youth to death during a drunken brawl in the Hiranagar police station area late on Thursday night

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:50 AM IST
Friends Murder Youth In Drunken Brawl In MP's Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three friends stabbed a 28-year-old youth to death during a drunken brawl in the Hiranagar police station area late on Thursday night.

All four were consuming liquor together when an argument broke out between them over money. The altercation soon escalated, leading to the murder.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Umesh alias Bablu Joshi, a resident of Kabitkhedi. The accused were identified as Cheena Thakur, his brother Pappi and their friend Ashish Chauhan.

The group was consuming alcohol near a drain when a heated argument broke out over money. In a drunken rage, the trio attacked Umesh with knives, causing him injuries. He was rushed to MY hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that after being stabbed, Umesh tried to run a short distance to save himself, but the attackers chased him and killed him. Ashish Chauhan was detained the same night, while Cheena Thakur and his brother Pappi were arrested on Friday afternoon.

Victim lived with the accused

Preliminary investigations revealed that Umesh often stayed with Cheena and Pappi and they frequently consumed liquor together. Cheena financially supported Umesh who did not work.

About 10 days ago, Umesh’s ancestral house in Scheme No. 51 was sold. On Thursday night, Cheena reportedly demanded a share of that money from Umesh. When Umesh refused, the accused, along with Ashish, stabbed him multiple times, leading to his death.

Criminal records of accused brothers

Police records show that Cheena Thakur and his brother Pappi already have multiple cases registered against them in Hiranagar, Pardeshipura and Lasudia police stations.

Second murder in two days

This is the second murder in the city within two days. On Thursday morning, the body of a 70-year-old retired BSNL employee with stab wounds was found on the roadside in the Chandan Nagar area.

None

None

