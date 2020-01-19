Indore

Updated on

Free Press Painting Competition: Secret Awards for charming children

By Tina Khatri

Free Press Painting Competition: Secret Awards for charming children

Master Stylo: Yogendra Yadav, the selfie king who clicks every five minutes

Free Press Painting Competition: Secret Awards for charming children

Miss Stylo: Jigyasha Jain styles the way Minnie does

Free Press Painting Competition: Secret Awards for charming children
ANANDSHIVRE

Best dressed: Gargi Kirtane, the cute little one wants everything pretty, matching and colourful

Free Press Painting Competition: Secret Awards for charming children

Silent Worker: Kinsey Mangal, the one who prefers solace and peace

Free Press Painting Competition: Secret Awards for charming children

The Notorious One: Ankesh Khare, the quality of entertainment is incomplete without fun

Free Press Painting Competition: Secret Awards for charming children

Chatterbox: Ritika Patidar, who says, ‘Did you know chatting can bring out creativity?’

Free Press Painting Competition: Secret Awards for charming children

Bundle of Energy: Vedika Yadav and Punya Dubey, never out of energy even after painting for an hour

Awards for Caring Arms:

Free Press Painting Competition: Secret Awards for charming children

Mrs and Mr Calm: Jagpreet Kaur Bhatia and Jasmeet Singh. Being calm and away is the way to having an independent child.

Free Press Painting Competition: Secret Awards for charming children

Mrs and Mr Stylo: Sadhana and Awdhesh Sharma styling in matching outfits

Free Press Painting Competition: Secret Awards for charming children

Mrs Protective: Kavita Maheshwari and Mahi Jadwani

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in