Free Press Painting Competition: Secret Awards for charming children

Master Stylo: Yogendra Yadav, the selfie king who clicks every five minutes
Miss Stylo: Jigyasha Jain styles the way Minnie does
Best dressed: Gargi Kirtane, the cute little one wants everything pretty, matching and colourful
Silent Worker: Kinsey Mangal, the one who prefers solace and peace
The Notorious One: Ankesh Khare, the quality of entertainment is incomplete without fun
Chatterbox: Ritika Patidar, who says, ‘Did you know chatting can bring out creativity?’
Bundle of Energy: Vedika Yadav and Punya Dubey, never out of energy even after painting for an hour
Awards for Caring Arms:
Mrs and Mr Calm: Jagpreet Kaur Bhatia and Jasmeet Singh. Being calm and away is the way to having an independent child.
Mrs and Mr Stylo: Sadhana and Awdhesh Sharma styling in matching outfits
Mrs Protective: Kavita Maheshwari and Mahi Jadwani
