Free Press Impact: Students Allowed To Take Exams At Their Schools

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a much-needed relief to the thousands of students appearing in classes V and VIII Board exams, the State Education Centre has reversed its order, allowing classes V and VIII students to take the Board exams at their schools. In Sardarpur tehsil alone, the decision will provide relief to 15,000 students.

Notably, Free Press prominently raised the issue on February 5 about how thousands of parents and teachers in Sardarpur expressed outrage over the state education department's decision regarding classes V and Class VIII Board exams.

They are mandated to travel seven to 10 kilomatres to alternate examination centres. This order has left families distressed, citing it as potential child abuse, especially considering the young age of the students.

However, responding to the outcry, the State Education Centre reversed its decision on February 20, allowing students from the same school to share exam centres.

This timely amendment brought immense relief to the affected students, sparing them from the burden of long-distance travel. With the revised order in place, the Education Department swiftly reallocated exam centres within the students' schools, ensuring a smoother examination process for all.