FREE PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Consumer Court Raps CHL Hospital For Wrong Diagnosis

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Declaring a healthy man as a heart patient on the basis of wrong diagnoses has landed the CHL Hospital and its pathologists and microbiologist in soup as the Consumer Court has ordered them to pay the compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the victim along with Rs 10,000 for mental agony.

Based on the wrong diagnoses report given by the hospital’s lab, the doctors suggested that he should undergo bypass surgery. As a result of the wrong diagnosis, the patient went into depression.

To take a second opinion, the patient got himself tested once again through another laboratory and this report showed that he was completely health! Since there was wide discrepancy in the findings of the two reports, he went to USA for consultation, where again he was given a clean bill of health.

CHL even defended its wrong diagnosis...

The complainant Jayesh Vyas, resident of Scheme no 54 went to CHL Hospital on February 19, 2015 for his routine checkup. The panel of doctors including Dr Arun Mahajan, Dr Neeraj Gupta, Dr Qutbuddin Chahwala, and Dr Vikrant Chitnis declared Vyas as a heart patient on the basis of wrong pathology report and suggested that he should undergo bypass surgery immediately.

The reports provided by CHL pathology department stated that his cholesterol was 278, Triglyceride 997, and Cholesterol 122.7.

Later Vyas decided to get himself diagnosed in another laboratory on March 11, 2015. Surprisingly, his reports were normal; his cholesterol was found to be 166, Triglyceride at 205, and Cholesterol LDL at 105.

In a bid to defend their wrong diagnosis, CHL claimed that Vyas had a history of Dyslipidemia due to which his Triglyceride level could never be determined accurately.

Read Also Indore: Two Held With Five Stolen Bikes

Consumer Court has ordered CHL Hospitals and four doctors to pay compensation...

The hospital also informed the court that the time period between the two testes done by Vyas is 20 days, hence, the change in results depended on the diet and medication he has been consuming before appearing for the second test.

In its judgment, the consumer court has ordered CHL Hospitals and four doctors to pay compensation amount of Rs 1 lakh along with 8 per cent annual interest to the victim.

In addition to this, the complainant will receive initial payment of Rs 4,050 with 8 per cent annual interest and Rs 10,000 as mental agony within one month of the judgment.

Meanwhile the hospital administration refused to comment on the judgment.