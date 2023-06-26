 Bhopal: After Roadshow, PM Modi's Shahdol Visit Cancelled Due To Heavy Rain Alert
His visit to Bhopal will remain unaffected and all the other programmes will be held as per schedule.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Shahdol visit has been postponed due to heavy rain alert in the district, said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday. However, his visit to Bhopal will remain unaffected and all the programs will be held as per schedule.

In a video statement, Chouhan said, "Due to the possibility of heavy rains tomorrow, 27th June, PM Modi's visit to Lalpur and Pakaria (of Shahdol) has been postponed. Soon, the new date of his visit will be decided. The arrangements for the program will also continue in Lalpur. PM Modi's programs of Bhopal will remain the same"

Roadshow Cancelled

Notably, earlier today, PM Modi’s roadshow in Bhopal, scheduled for tomorrow, was also cancelled due to heavy rain alert in the city.

PM Modi is scheduled to flag off two new Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station on Tuesday. The trains include -- Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express. He will then participate in BJP workers’ conference at Motilal Nehru Stadium.

