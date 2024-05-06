Fraud in Plot Sale: Residents Demand Action Against Coloniser

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 24 affected people have filed a complaint with the Badnawar police, demanding action against Satish Vilas Rao Narhar Shettiwar, owner of Gajanan Nagari Infrastructure Private Limited, for alleged fraudulent activities related to non-registration of plot sales.

The complainants sought criminal proceedings against the coloniser under relevant sections of the law for the failure to register plots as agreed in the contracts.

In their application, the complainants said that Satish Vilas Rao Narhar Shettiwar, residing at Wardha in Maharashtra, developed a residential colony on land in Kheda village, Badnawar tehsil, located near Badi Chowpatty. The residents claim they purchased plots, signed contracts and paid the sale amount, yet the coloniser never registered the plots. The residents reported that Shettiwar locked the colony office and has been absconding ever since. Faced with this inaction, the affected people filed a petition at the Indore bench of MP High Court, seeking legal recourse.

On April 23, the High Court directed the police to consider the complaint and take appropriate action against Shettiwar within a prescribed timeframe, with a requirement to update the court on the investigation's progress. The incident has raised concerns about other illegal colonies in Badnawar city, with several residents from nearby towns involved. As the police initiate their investigation, residents hope for swift justice and the arrest of Shettiwar, who remains at large. Local authorities are urged to scrutinise illegal land developments to protect the rights of unsuspecting buyers.