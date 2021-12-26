FPJ-Ed: Om bags second rank at national Olympiad

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Om Rawat, student of class VI bagged second rank at the national level Olympiad examination sponsored by the Department of E-Governance and Digital India, Common Service Center of the Government of India, CSC Olympiad.

District education officer Dhar Mahendra Sharma felicitated Om with a tablet during a ceremony organised by CSC at Model School recently.

Om has been selected for a second phase audition of the show Big Picture to be aired on Voot's Colors channel. Dhar district coordinator Ravi Singh Gehlot, district manager Dinesh Patel, Shubham Upadhyay, Government Model Higher Secondary School principal Somla Sisodia, teachers PS Chauhan, Ramesh Nigwal and others congratulated him on this achievement and wished for his bright future.

