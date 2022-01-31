FPJ-Ed: Last date for submitting data for National Institutional Ranking Framework extended till February 11

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Ministry of Education has extended the last date for submitting data for national rankings of higher education institutions from January 31 to February 11.

The extension has come as a huge reprieve for institutions that had still not ready their data for rankings by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which found a place among universities ranked between 101 and 150 in the national rankings-2021, submitted data for management, law and pharmacy categories.

“We participate in a total of five categories viz university, management, law, pharmacy and engineering. We have submitted details required to participate in management, law and pharmacy categories whereas the process for collecting data for the engineering category is underway. Once data for engineering category is ready, we will upload it along with data for university category on NIRF website,” said Pratosh Bansal, DAVV’s nodal officer for NIRF.

The only Grade A+ University in the state, DAVV is eyeing a position in top-100 universities in the country this year.

“This year, we expect better performance. We are hoping to make into top-100 varsities in rankings-2022,” Bansal said.

NIRF was launched by the ministry in 2015. The main objective of launching NIRF was to have indigenous ranking for the institutions across the country. The institution is assessed on five broad parameters like teaching and learning resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

These five broad parameters give due weightage to make it a very objective scale of ranking of the institutions. The first ranking by NIRF was released in April, 2016.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 09:15 AM IST