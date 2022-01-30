FPJ-Ed: IIT Indore new director likely to take charge on Monday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prof Suhas Sitharam Joshi, a faculty of IIT Bombay who was appointed as new director of IIT Indore on January 10, is likely to assume charge on Monday.

Official sources in IIT Indore said that he may come from Mumbai on Monday and take charge as director of IIT Indore.

Joshi, who is faculty with Department of Mechanical Education in IIT Bombay, was appointed as director of IIT Indore on January 10.

However, he did not assume charge till date, as he was infect with Covid-19.

IIT Indore officials said that he had completely recovered from Covid-19 and was likely to assume charge on Monday.

Joshi is the second permanent director of IIT Indore.

Interestingly, the first regular director of IIT Indore was also from IIT Bombay.

Established in 2009, IIT Indore had seen its first director in Prof Pradeep Mathur who was appointed for a period of five years.

However, his term was extended for another five year on recommendation by Dr Anil Kakodkar committee.

After Mathur’s second term got over in December 2019, Prof Neleesh Kumar Jain was made officiating director.

He is on the post for last two years.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 01:06 PM IST