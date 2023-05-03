FP Special: Railways stumbles in giving thrust to projects in Malwa-Nimar region

Railways stumbles in giving thrust to projects in Malwa-Nimar region | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Railways might be creating history in expanding its network in the rest of the country, but when it comes to Malwa and Nimar region, it has miserably failed to pick up pace.

This is apparently from the fate of two crucial railway projects in the region; the 120 km long Indore-Khandwa gauge conversion (GC) project and 205 km long Indore-Dahod new line project.

The Railways has failed to complete the survey of the 50 km trench of Indore-Khandwa GC project in the past 27 years, and the Indore-Dahod project has been delayed by 12 years. It was to be completed in 2011.

While Malwa and Nimar region of the state has seen rapid industrialisation, especially in the Pithampur area, and rapid growth in agriculture, the Railways has failed to provide the much-needed support.

The order to survey the 120 km long Indore-Khandwa section for gauge conversion was given in 1996. The project was approved in the Railway budget in 2008. According to railway experts, from 120 km long section, the survey of the 50 km long stretch between Mhow to Sanawad block has been carried out twice and the third one is underway. It means that in the past 27 years railway could not even complete the final survey of just 50 km.

The significance of this project can be understood by the fact that it will provide an alternate route for the movement of goods from north to south and vice-versa. Since the section is blocked since 2012, passengers along this route are also suffering.

The foundation stone of the 205 km long Indore-Dahod new line project was laid by then PM Manmohan Singh in 2008, promising to open a new line by 2011. But, of the 205 km, the work on only 35 km has been completed to date. This new line will shorten the distance to Mumbai railway station and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) by around 100 km. It will also reduce the load on trains running on the Baroda-Ratlam-Indore train route.

"If the Railways completes Indore-Khandwa GC and Indore Dahod new line railway projects quickly it will be a win-win for the passengers as well as the Railways. The Railways will be able to get significant returns on its investment very soon."

-Nagesh Namjoshi, former member of Passenger Amenities Committee of Railway Board