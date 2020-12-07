Indore

Former chief minister and ​C​ongress leader D​i​gvijaya Singh on Monday said that the government has brought amendment​s​ in the existing Farm Acts under the pressure of WTO.

Talking to media during his visit to Indore, he said, “Government is under the pressure of WTO for bringing new Farm Acts which ​have ​become ​Black Acts for the farmers. We ​​had opposed the same bills in Rajya Sabha but we were suspended from the assembly under government’s pressure.”

He said that a Joint Parliamentary Committee should be formed over the issue and problems of farmers should be resolved by the government by repealing these acts.

Singh said that Congress supports the call of ‘Bandh’ by the farmers on December 8 and also announced ​that he would join the ​protest with farmers at Chha​v​ani Ajan Mandi​ on Tuesday​.

On the question of not getting permission to protest, he said “I don’t care even if the administration arrests me on protesting against the Black Acts.”

He also expressed surprise over losing ​the ​by​-​elections and said that the candidates who were not even allowed to enter in villages by people have won by 50,000 votes margin. “I always protest the elections conducted through EVM and I stand on my point.”

Singh also raised questions on pharmaceutical companies and vaccines by saying that they are launching vaccines without testing which would prove dangerous. He cited the example of Haryana’s minister who was tested positive after getting a trial shot of ​Covid vaccine.