For first time DAVV holds open book exams from today

Indore: As Covid-19 continues to take a toll on academic activities, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya will kick-start open book exams for the first time in its over 55 years of history.

"Exams for final year students of undergraduate will commence from Monday," said exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

Nearly 135 papers of different subjects will be uploaded on website and students need to write exams and submit answer sheets of all papers by September 12.

Nearly half of the papers of UG final year exams were held in March when exams for remaining papers had been suspended following outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

After waiting for months, Department of Higher Education had released guidelines exams in open book mode.

Students need to submit answer books to collection centres set up at different colleges. The colleges will then send answer books to DAVV for evaluation.

After UG exams are over, exams for final semester of postgraduate courses will begin from September 14 .

Take note: Only final year/semester exams are to be conducted this year. Other year/ semester students to be promoted to next class on the basis of their aggregate marks in previous year/semester exams.