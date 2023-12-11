Follow Up: Police Clueless About Killer Of Woman  

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police were clueless in the murder of a woman with a pair of scissors in Raoji Bazar area till filing of this report. A suspect was also seen fleeing on a scooter but could not be identified or arrested by the police.

Additional DCP (zone-4) Abhinay Vishwakarma said that the woman named Nikita Prajapati was found murdered at a rented house in Jabran Colony on Saturday morning. She was stabbed in the neck with a pair of scissors by an unidentified person/persons.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Nikita and a youth had come to stay in the house three days ago. The youth, who was staying with her, is missing from the spot so he is the prime suspect of the murder.

During CCTV examination, the police found that a man had fled on a scooter. However, the scooter’s registration number or the face of the man was not clear so he could not be identified. The police claimed that the accused would be arrested soon.

It is said that Nikita hailed from Sagar and was staying separated from her family members for eight years. The police believed that she was staying in the city for many years. The investigation is on into the case.