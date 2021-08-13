First in state: Dress code for teachers at Holkar College, Indore

Indore: Government Holkar Science College, the biggest science institute of MP, has launched uniform dress code for faculty members thus becoming the only government run institute in the state to have such a code. The college also announced plans to fix a uniform dress code for students as well from this year itself. “All faculty members of the college will wear navy blue blazers and tie from Aug 15 onwards,” said principal Suresh Silawat.

He said name of the college will be embroidered on the tie. Silawat stated that male faculty members are expected to wear formal shirt under blazer and trouser whereas female teachers can wear sari or salvar kurta and blazer. Silawat believes that if the uniform dress code will take up status of the college and help in identifying of teaching staff and bring in discipline on the campus. “It will help in bringing equality on the campus,” he said. The 130-year-old college is also going to implement dress code for students as well from session 2021-20.

A committee has been formed by the college principal for decided on uniform of students. The committee has been told to give its recommendation in first week of September so that students can be conveyed about the uniform. “From October 1, students will be seen in uniform,” Silawat said. At present, no government college in the state has any uniform dress code for either students or faculty members. However, there are some private colleges were dress code system is in force.

