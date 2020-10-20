First from MP: LinkedIn picks Indore's professor Ajit Upadhyaya among Most Influential in world

Indore: Making Indore and Madhya Pradesh proud and adding sparkle to city’s several achievements as an education hub, researcher and professor Dr Ajit Upadhyaya is among the most Influential Marketing Professors, as picked out in the survey by LinkedIn. He is first and only professor from Central India to make the list.

In the survey, 75 top professors from the world were listed. Among them, there were six professors from India namely Varsha Jain from Ahmedabad, Gujarat; Dr Ajit Patil from Mumbai, Maharashtra; Rajendra Srivastava from Hyderabad, Telangana; Ajit Upadhyaya from Indore, Madhya Pradesh; Sudhir Rana from New Delhi; and DD Swain from Khorda, Orissa.

From Central India, Upadhyaya is the only one to make the list. Sharing his journey of becoming the most influential marketing professors, he said, “We teach marketing to MBA (masters of business administration) students and without setting an example, we are not doing justice to them.”

He explained that marketing cannot be taught through books, rather must be applied. “Marketing is not a theory that one learns, it is an every-day dynamic of the market and now, we cannot ignore online marketing as an essential part of overall marketing,” Upadhyaya said.

Further, he discussed different aspects of marketing after Covid-19 outspread in one-on-one interview: